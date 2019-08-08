|
Lila R. Jacobson
Green Bay - Lila R. Jacobson was born on a sultry day July 27, 1929 on her grandfather's (Walter Shirks) farm, Gotham, WI to Ted and Gladys Jacobson.
Lila R. Jacobson, Weeden, Gronevelt 90, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home in Green Bay, WI.
Lila grew up in the State of Wisconsin. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1947. After high school she graduated from Richland County Normal Teachers College. Starting her teaching career at West Lima State Graded School.
Lila married Donald Dean Weeden in 1950 in Richland Center, WI. Continuing her teacher career she then taught 1st and 2nd grade at Boaz State Graded School. Following year she began to move with her husband Dean as he pursued his career. Lila and Dean were blessed during these moves with three wonderful children, David Weeden, Deana Martin, and Greg Weeden.
While the family did relocate in many different cities it was Lila's pride that she insured a happy home, backed by Christian values along with her participation in the church choir wherever they lived. The chapter of relocation provided a final place where she called home in Green Bay, WI. Some of her memories in Green Bay were from her teaching of young preschool children, singing in the church choir and even performing with the St. Norbert Chorale at Carnegie Hall.
Lila was preceded in death by Donald Dean Weeden on July 17, 1986 She remained in Green Bay until 1994 when she decided to relocate to Sun City West, Arizona. During her time in Arizona she met and married Donald Gronevelt, on August 11, 2001. They remained in Arizona until 2008 when they decided to relocate to Donald's home area in Grand Haven, MI.
Donald Gronevelt preceded Lila in death on October 2, 2015.
Lila is survived by her three children, David (Kathy) Weeden (Tampa, FL), Deana (Len Martin) (Green Bay, WI), Greg (Tammy) Weeden (Grandview, MO) and 6 grandchildren, Erica, Stephanie, Nicole, Eric, Lisa and Nicholas; 9 great grandchildren Alyssa, Brandon, Wyatt, Hailie, Keagan, Emerson, Emma, Colton, Sadie and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel 120 N Park St, Richland Center, WI 53581. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM until prayer service starts at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2019. Burial will follow at Richland Center Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019