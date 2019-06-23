|
Lilamae (nee Smits) McDaniel Swenson
Kenosha - Lilamae Marie Smits McDaniel Swenson of De Pere died April 12th of complications of a broken hip at age 95.
Lil was born January 10th, 1924 in De Pere to Peter and Violet Smits. Her formative and adolescent years were spent on Oak Street surrounded by her 2 sisters, 2 brothers and cousins across the street. She grew up in The Roaring Twenties, The Great Depression and World War II. She loved to go dancing and that is where she met Don McDaniel. At the time Don was disheartened that he was the only boy of the family and was required to help on the farm rather than enlist. Meeting and falling in love with Lil changed his attitude enormously.
They were married on May 19th, 1945 and spent the next 2 decades on the farm raising their 4 children.
They moved off the farm in the mid 60's when Don pursued a career in insurance.
In retirement they decided to travel the country by motorhome which they enjoyed until she lost Don to cancer in April of 1987.
Lil moved home to Green Bay to be near her siblings Evelyn, Hazel, Ray and Leland. In 1989 she had a chance meeting with a widowed friend from her youth, Elvin "Swede" Swenson. They got married in Las Vegas on July 10th, 1992. Together they loved cruising the bay in Swede's yacht, dining out, flying to Germany where Swede had been stationed, driving to warmer climates in the winter, the camaraderie of the Green Bay Yacht Club and not to be forgotten, the cocktail hour brandy old fashion.
They lived happily together until August of 2013 when sadly, Swede passed away.
Through the years Lil enjoyed participating in golf and bowling leagues for the fellowship but also the competition. She truly enjoyed traveling, many a time she was heard saying," Travel while you can."
Lil lived independently as long as possible but in her last years had to be in the care of a Memory Care Center in Kenosha to be near her daughter.
Lilamae is survived by her daughter Linda and sons Michael, Timothy and Shawn; grandchildren, Shana, Brady, Tyler, Aaron and Mason; and great grandchildren Caden, Maren, Evan, Audrey and Caleb, as well as her sister Hazel Thomas of Green Bay and her brother Leland of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 29th from 10:00 to 12:00 AM at Ryan Funeral Home West De Pere, WI
No flowers please. Have an old fashion and toast Lil.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 23 to June 26, 2019