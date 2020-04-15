|
Lilija B. Burke
Lilija B. Burke (nee Bulkaitis) passed away at the Hudson, Wisconsin Comforts of Home Memory Care on April 8, 2020. She was 76 years old.
Lily was born in Lithuania in 1944 during wartime to Victoras and Elena Bulkaitis and had a brother, Henry, all who predeceased her. Her father, Victoras, was part of the Lithuanian resistance during the war. After living though the turmoil of the war, the family was placed in two displaced persons camps under Allied Administration and travel in 1950 to the United States, joining the Lithuanian Community in Milwaukee - where the Bulkaitis family were active in that community and assumed leadership roles.
Lily attended Saint Adalbert Elementary School where she learned both Polish and English. She was active through grade school through college, Lily participated in Lithuanian presentations including in the traditional presentations at Milwaukee Folk Fairs wearing the traditional dress and presenting the food and culture to attendees. She became a U.S. citizen in 1967.
Lily attended UWM and Marquette University concentrating in Political Science. Afterward, she became the Office Manager for Kelly Services in the Milwaukee area and was known for her capable management style, pleasant demeanor and good humor.
On October 29, 1977, she married Thomas Burke, practicing Law in Washington D.C. where he prosecuted land fraud cases as a Dept. Attorney and as a Special Asst. US Attorney. Thomas currently has a law office in Luxemburg, WI concentrating in employee and discrimination rights throughout the State.
In 1978, Lily gave birth to a son, John Tomas Burke. He resides with his wife Allison in St. Paul, Minnesota. They have one son, Lily's grandson, Murray Jacob Burke. Lily greatly enjoyed time with her grandson and was proud of his kind and inventive mind.
In Washington, Lily headed the Kelly Services Office in Arlington, Virginia, coordinating many government contracts and was offered higher management positions within the company - but she wished to concentrate on raising her son, John.
In 1980, Lily and family moved to Algoma, Wisconsin, when Tom became a partner with Miller, Blazkovec, Evans and Burke. One year later Lily attended the Fleege Midwest Montessori Training Center in Chicago and after extensive training, she became a Certified Montessori Directress. She then commenced work at the Green Bay Montessori Children's World, previously located in downtown Green Bay and later in De Pere, Wisconsin. Lily had a way of communicating with little ones. Over the years, she would frequently meet her past students - who were adults with children, the same age when Lily first taught the adult. She was well known as an effective and loving teacher who was loyal to the methods and philosophy of the Montessori education methods and sought to preserve those principles in the purest form.
Even after 26 years in the position of Directress, she still volunteered at the school for four years after retirement.
Lily had been active in the community of Algoma with various organizations and serving on the Algoma Hospital Board for some years. She was also active in various community organizations in Green Bay.
After retirement, Lily was a member of the Boulder Junction Artists Studio Center in which she displayed and marketed artisan knitted scarves, which she knitted. Also, in later years, she experimented with artisan gourd carving and presentations along with the Wisconsin Gourd Society.
Lily was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013 and had been in hospice care since Fall 2019. During that time, with the aid of balanced medications and good medical care, she was able to interact with relatives and friends for a good part of that time - and was able to enjoy several travels with husband Tom.
Due to "shelter in place" orders, no funeral services at this time, but a mass and reception will be held in Green Bay at a time to be determined in the future with appropriate announcements. For contact: Burke Law Offices Box 261 Luxemburg, WI 920-492-8021
The family would request any memorials be sent on behalf of Lily Burke to the of Wisconsin at: of Wisconsin 620 S. 76th Street #170 Milwaukee, WI 53214
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020