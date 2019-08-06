|
|
Lillian DuBois
Luxemburg - Lillian Lucy (DeJardin) DuBois, 100, passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 5, 2019, at Anna's House, Champion. She was born on October 30, 1918, in Dykesville, to Clem and Alice (Boucher) DeJardin. She married Clifford DuBois on June 21, 1941. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1987. Lillian lived her life on the farm they purchased during WWII in Duval.
Lillian is survived by 6 children, James (Sandy) DuBois, Little Sturgeon, Jeanette (Alan) Derenne, Green Bay, Robert (JoAnn) DuBois, Duval, Frank (Debbie Jeanquart) DuBois, Namur, Mary (George) Schuler, Duval, and Mark (Michelle DuBois, Green Bay; 24 grandchildren, Jon (Donna), Phil (Elizabeth), Vern, Joe's wife Paula, James (Jen), Bob, Maurice, Travis, Erin, Shane, Dallas (Bianka), Donna, and Nikki DuBois, Marion (Dan) Defnet, Roger (Indy) Derenne, Wendy (Lil) Derenne, Tammy (Jeremy) DeNamur, Torrey (Elisabeth) DuBois, Jenny (Adam) LeCloux, Chad DuBois, Chris, Melanie, and Nathan Shuler, Kent (Carrie) DuBois and Brittany (Ben) Essig; 25 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Lillian Zwicky and Mae DuBois.
In addition to her husband Lillian was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Jeff, Joseph, Josh and Vern's wife, Amy.
Lillian devoted her life to her family, was always there to help, loved to read and sew. Her needs were simple. In her retirement she created hundreds of quilts, spending hours with her sisters, Dorothy and Mercedes, finishing the quilts with hand stitching while they reminisced and laughed. In her 80's she made and gave quilts for Christmas to each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She kept the family supplied with quilts, knitted wool socks and dish cloths.
Visitation will be at St. Francis and St. Mary's Parish, on County C in Bussels, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, with Rev. Edward Looney officiating the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m.
The family extends a big thank you to Anna's House and Unity Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care Lillian received these last five years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019