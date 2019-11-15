|
Lillian E. "Lil" Huntley
Green Bay - Lillian E. Huntley "Lil", 90, passed away November 12, 2019 after very full and successful life. Born on September 4, 1929 in Racine, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Marie Stegelmann. After high school at Racine Horlick High in 1947, she moved to Ogdensburg, New York where she worked as a telephone operator. It was there she met her future husband, Donald Huntley. In 1951, they returned to her hometown Racine. She and Donald were married two years later in 1953. They lived in Racine, Milwaukee, Marinette, Manitowoc and eventually Green Bay, when Donald assumed the position of District Director of Job Service there in 1963.
The home they purchased in Green Bay was the former parsonage of Calvary Lutheran Church that had been rebuilt after a fire. From various contacts with the church pastor's family members, Lil, Donald and their three children, Paul, William and Robert, eventually joined the church as members. Lil and Donald were active in the church, serving on various committees and were choir members during most of their 25 years as church members.
Lil had a lifetime interest in art and was an avid sketcher and oil painter. She spent a numbers of years teaching oil painting and sketching in her home to students of all ages. She was a member of Arts Unlimited for a number of years, and occasionally displayed her paintings in various art shows in the Green Bay area.
In 1989, her and Don built their retirement home in Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin, where they spent the next 20 years. While there, Lil was active in several organizations, including the Land O' Lakes library.
A medical event in 2012 resulted in Lil and Don coming back to the Green Bay area to be closer to family and medical care. Lil and Don lived in several assisted living facilities in the area since then. Lil enjoyed talking with people whenever she could, and was an avid Brewer fan, rarely missing a game on TV.
Lil is survived by two sons, William Huntley (girlfriend Joni), Robert (Terri) Huntley; three sisters, Evelyn (Bernhard) Kroll of Racine, Ingrid Stegelmann of Alexandria, Va., and Norine Gille of Green Bay; one brother and sister-in-law, Norman (Eileen) Stegelmann of Appleton; grandchildren, Michael Huntley, Melissa (Adrian) Mobley, Erica (Brad) Naparalla; great-grandchildren, Malakai Godfrey, Christian Naparalla, Kaylin Naparalla; two nieces and two nephews, Alyssa Kroll of Tampa, of Milwaukee, Tamara Kroll of Milwaukee, Gregory Kroll of Glendale, and Eric Gille of Green Bay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her son, Paul Huntley; and her father and mother.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23; followed by the Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family can direct donations to Arts Unlimited.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Emerald Bay Assisted Living and also to the staff at Heartland Hospice for their help in caring for Lil.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019