Lillian M. Schultz
Two Rivers - Lillian M. Schultz, age 88, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Friday morning, January 31, 2020 at her home with her son at her side.
Lillian was born February 7, 1931 in the Town of Gibson, daughter of the late Wencil and Mabel (Wegner) Kovarik. She attended Melnik School, Melnik, WI and graduated from Mishicot High School with the Class of 1948. She married Glenn W. Schultz on September 5, 1953 at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2018.
After graduation, Lillian worked at Mirro Aluminum company in the office for 6 years and then worked another 26 years in the factory until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Lillian loved gardening, canning, painting ceramic objects and was very caring and loving towards her family.
Lillian is survived by one son: Gary Lee Schultz, Maribel; one brother-in-law: Raymond (Beatrice) Schultz and one sister-in-law: Rosanna Kovarik, Maribel. Nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. She was further preceded in death by her daughter: Debra Kay Schultz; one brother: Louis Kovarik; four sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law: Arlene and Gerald Bergelin, Inez and Donald Glaubitz, Delores and Pete Budzban, Dorothy and Orville Schultz; two nieces: Carol Budzban and Linda Budzban and two nephews: Roger Bergelin and Ricky Glaubitz.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church (3607 45th Street), Two Rivers. Officiating will be the Rev. Stephen Kruschel. Lillian will be laid to rest at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home (1420 22nd Street), Two Rivers. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The visitation will continue on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church (3607 45th Street), Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020