Lillian "Lil" Vissers
Green Bay - Lillian "Lil" Vissers, 92, Green Bay, died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The daughter of the late John and Minnie (Van Den Heuvel) Van Camp was born January 27, 1928 in Freedom, WI. She is a 1945 graduate of St Joseph Academy, Green Bay, WI and the Green Bay School of Cosmetology. Lil worked at Marie's Beauty Shop in Green Bay and later as a seamstress for Peck and Peck in Green Bay. For many years Lil did alterations for family members and friends to their delight. She and Bernard were charter members of Our Lady of Lourdes. Lil enjoyed volunteering having spent 40 years as part of the St. Joseph and later Our Lady of Lourdes Mission Group, 48 years with the St. Vincent De Paul work group, and several years at the Renaissance Nursing Home. Lil was also a faithful part of the daily 7:30 am mass group at Our Lady of Lourdes, De Pere, WI.
On May 29th, 1948, Lil and Bernard Martin Vissers were married at the Old St. Joseph Church, De Pere, WI officiated by the late Abbott Bernard Pennings. They enjoyed over 64 years of marriage. Lil loved being a mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She loved her many travels with Bernard and friends taking them to places including Medjugorje, Rome, Egypt, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Europe, and many places in the USA.
Survivors include her children: Steven Vissers and his wife Betty, Green Bay, WI; Dolores (Laurie) Knox and her husband Tom, St. Michael, MN; and Anne Counard and her husband Mike, Green Bay, WI; her grandchildren: Jessica Matyas and her husband John; Jamie Vissers and her finance Eric Ohara; Sarah Knox and her partner Shawn Dahle; Ian Knox and his wife Emilie; Jenny Boeckman and her husband Brian; Ben Counard and his wife Nicole; Greg Counard and his wife Alyssa; her great grandchildren: Julia, Dylan, Mikayla, Lina, Hayden, Lillia (who shares the same birthday as her great grandmother) Alex, Mackenzie, Isabel, AJ, Tess, Grace, and Aubree; her sisters: Marge Calaway, DePere, WI; Mary Miller and her husband Bob, Mission, TX, sister-in-law Nancy Van Camp, Wausaukee, WI; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three infant children, Joseph, twins Martin and John, as well as brothers, sisters and spouses: Virgil Van Camp, Dolores and (Bernard) Albers, Fabian and (Audrey) Van Camp, Cyril and (Darlene) Van Camp, Al and (Laverne) Van Camp, Jerome Calaway, Rita and (Clifford) Schmidt, Ken (Barbara) Van Camp.
On Bernard's side she was preceded in death by her parents-in-law Martin and Cecelia (Wilmet) Vissers, brothers-in-law and spouses: Lawrence (Jane) Vissers, Robert (Jeanette) Vissers; sisters-in-law and spouses: Joanne (Mike) Roznowski, Agnes (Harold) Van De Hei, Frances (John) Van De Hei, Elsie (Clarence) Kempen, Leona (Tuddie) (Sylvester-Bud) Nackers, Verona (Harvey) Van Lannen and infant sister Margaret Vissers.
The Vissers family wishes to extend a sincere 'thank you' to the staff at Woodside Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for tender care and attention. A special thank you to Marge Calaway, (Lil's sister) for friendship, love and laughter over the years, to Bob and Cathy Van Domlen, and Betty Van Dreel for the loving gift of pastoral care, to Fr. Peter Ambting for warm support and presence, and the many good people of our Lady of Lourdes Family Parish for prayers, community and support.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1307 Lourdes Ave, De Pere, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM, Fr. Peter Ambting, O. Praem. officiating.
In lieu of flowers an educational memorial fund has been established in Lil's name.
