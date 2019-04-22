|
Lily Ann Kuchta
Coleman - Lily Ann Kuchta, 79, of Coleman, passed away at home peacefully with her loving family at her side Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born to the late Jacob and Blanche (Barkell) Jacomet January 31, 1940 in Ramona, South Dakota. Lily Ann graduated from Wausaukee High School in 1958. She married Eugene Kuchta at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Wausaukee October 24, 1959. The couple farmed in the Coleman area from 1960 until the present time. Lily Ann prayed the rosary every day and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Coleman. She was the secretary for the Marinette County Homemakers for many years. Lily Ann loved to dance, read, and swim, but most of all she loved taking care of her husband, Eugene.
Surviving are 7 children, Tom (Gloria) Kuchta, Linda (Bill) Graves, Jim (Dawn) Kuchta, Mark (Julie) Kuchta, Scot Kuchta, Renee (Kevin) Johnson, Corey (Jennifer) Kuchta, 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 1 brother Bill (Kathy) Jacomet, and 2 sisters, Blanche (Ken) Swick, and Kathy (Pete) Sarauer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Darrel Jacomet, Robert Jacomet, and Ken Jacomet and 1 sister Joan Mittelstaedt.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St., Coleman Tuesday, April 23rd from 4 - 8 PM. A Rosary Service will be held at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, Coleman from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Bob Karuhn officiating. Lily Ann will be placed to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Crivitz. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice and Cindy LaBarge and Mary Ziemer for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019