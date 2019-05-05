Services
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Green Bay, WI
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Green Bay, WI
De Pere - Linda M. (De Groot) Borman, 62, of De Pere, joined her husband, Bob, in Heaven on Friday May 3, 2019. The daughter of the late Andrew and Myrtle (Hamilton) De Groot was born April 2, 1957 in Green Bay. She married Robert "Bob" Borman on April 18, 1986. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2015.

Linda worked at Austin's Grocery Store in Allouez for twenty three years. She enjoyed spending time with grandkids and pontooning at their cottage on White Potato Lake. She and Bob loved riding their scooters. For many years, she enjoyed her annual visits to Hilton Head Island. She had an infectious, fun-loving spirit and she enjoyed time with friends and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer and Nicholas Potts and their children, Ryan, Madison and Leah, as well as three additional grandchildren, Molly Lingl (special friend Jayten), Christopher Pearson, and Tyler Kiley; her siblings, Jim (Darlene), Len (Marj), Lee (Lynda), Kathy (Fred) Saubert, Al (Marilyn), Barb (Don) Vercauteren, a sister-in-law, Mary Borman (and her daughter, Krystel), her Goddaughter, Missy Allen; many nieces and nephews, special friend Pam Kenney, and her dog, Mugsy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob, brother-in-law, David Borman, step-children, Barbara Kiley and Michelle (Pete) Lingl, and one grandson, Zachary Kiley.

Family and friends may call at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 North Tenth Street, De Pere from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday May 6, 2019. Visitation will continue after 10:00 am on Tuesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Green Bay, until time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday at the church with Father Mark Vander Steeg, officiating. Entombment in Allouez Mausoleum. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Borman family. A memorial fund has been established. The family extends a special thank you to Dr Gautam, Dr. Rohde and Nurse Jessica as well as the entire Aurora BayCare staff for their care and concern. In addition, Linda's neighbors have been an incredible source of support and love. For that we will always be grateful.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
