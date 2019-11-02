Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Groot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda De Groot

Add a Memory
Linda De Groot Obituary
Linda De Groot

Oneida - Linda C. De Groot age 68 passed on Oct. 29.2019 at St Vincent Hospital. She was born Nov.27,1950 to the late Frank and Christine(Rosik) Kalfas in Green Bay. She married Tom De Groot on Oct. 3,1770 at St Joseph Church in Green Bay. They enjoyed 49 yrs. They were blessed with a daughter. Linda enjoyed being part of large extended family. Linda enjoyed making homemade gifts, baking cakes, and organizing large family parties.

Linda is survived by Tom, daughter Paula(Peter) Stanford, grandson Vesper Stanford, sister Janice Wilkey, brothers and sister-in-laws Joanne Clark, Nancy(Bob) Sobieck, Dick(Sue) De Groot, Liz DeGroot, and Jim Swanson. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Steve and Nellie De Groot, brother Gary, sisters Aileen(Jules) Willette, Coralynn(Mickey) Brunette, brothers and sisters-in-laws George(Bonnie) De Groot Roger De Groot, Ray Clark, Anna Mae Swanson, Joe(Rita) De Groot.

Family and friends were the most important thing to Linda and she wanted to thank them all for being her friends. Our family is very blessed by those sharing their thoughts and time. A celebration of life will follow later.

To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now