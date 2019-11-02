|
Linda De Groot
Oneida - Linda C. De Groot age 68 passed on Oct. 29.2019 at St Vincent Hospital. She was born Nov.27,1950 to the late Frank and Christine(Rosik) Kalfas in Green Bay. She married Tom De Groot on Oct. 3,1770 at St Joseph Church in Green Bay. They enjoyed 49 yrs. They were blessed with a daughter. Linda enjoyed being part of large extended family. Linda enjoyed making homemade gifts, baking cakes, and organizing large family parties.
Linda is survived by Tom, daughter Paula(Peter) Stanford, grandson Vesper Stanford, sister Janice Wilkey, brothers and sister-in-laws Joanne Clark, Nancy(Bob) Sobieck, Dick(Sue) De Groot, Liz DeGroot, and Jim Swanson. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Steve and Nellie De Groot, brother Gary, sisters Aileen(Jules) Willette, Coralynn(Mickey) Brunette, brothers and sisters-in-laws George(Bonnie) De Groot Roger De Groot, Ray Clark, Anna Mae Swanson, Joe(Rita) De Groot.
Family and friends were the most important thing to Linda and she wanted to thank them all for being her friends. Our family is very blessed by those sharing their thoughts and time. A celebration of life will follow later.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019