Linda Fonder
1960 - 2020
Linda Fonder

Green Bay - Linda Fonder, 59, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born September 30, 1960, in Green Bay to Norbert and Geraldine (Calewaerts) Fonder. She was raised by Norbert and Marcella (Vanlanen) Fonder.

Linda was a longtime member of Special Olympics Bay Area Bombers. She loved walking, sports, and dancing - with or without a partner. Aspiro was a big part of Linda's life for over 30 years, before retiring.

She is survived by her siblings, Eugene Fonder, Dianne (Charlie) Theisen, Gerald (Jodi) Fonder, Dennis (Lillie) Fonder, Kathy Urbanc, Debbie Siebert, Wayne Ward, Nancy Ward, Barbara Billodeau, James (Vicky) Ward; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including her roommates, Amy, Jenny and Cheryl.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Geraldine; and her stepmother, Marcella.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7; followed by the Memorial Service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Tim Mandich officiating. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in De Pere. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Bay Harbor, and to Heartland Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate care of Linda; as well as Aspiro and the many friends she made there.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
JUL
7
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
