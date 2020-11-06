Linda Froistad
Green Bay, - Linda Froistad, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1943, in Mason City, IA to Roger Clifton and Frances Elizabeth (Kistler) Nelson.
Linda graduated in 1961 from Ames High School. She worked at Iowa State University in the Athletic Department and Research Lab. Linda married Richard Froistad in 1965. She raised two children, coached sports and helped build the family accounting firm.
Linda had a love of sports but enjoyed nothing more than watching her five grandchildren play - Nana was their biggest fan. She was a member of the Junior Women's League and Brown County Community Women's Club.
Survivors include her children, Bethann (Keith Ladsten) Froistad and R.C. Froistad (Jill Witthuhn); five grandchildren, Katlyn Foistad (Matt Andera), Lydia Froistad, Cole Froistad, Clayton Ladsten, and Ty Froistad; sister-in-law, Carol Froistad; niece, Sherri (Rick) Reinking; and grandnephews, Andrew (Jessica) Reinking and Jarrod (Sami) Reinking.
There will be no service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHom.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Linda Froistad's family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to one of Linda's favorite causes, Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary (heanokill.org
).