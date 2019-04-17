Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Linda "Lyn" Griffey Obituary
Linda "Lyn" Griffey

Kewaunee - Linda Jane "Lyn" Griffey, 49, Kewaunee, passed away on April 9, 2019 following a motorcycle accident.

Family and friends my visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send online condolences to the Griffey family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
