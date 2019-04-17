|
Linda "Lyn" Griffey
Kewaunee - Linda Jane "Lyn" Griffey, 49, Kewaunee, passed away on April 9, 2019 following a motorcycle accident.
Family and friends my visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 6:00 p.m.
A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition. To send online condolences to the Griffey family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019