Linda J. Verheyden
Green Bay - Linda J. (Roix) Verheyden, age 78, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 2, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born April 4, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Lucille (Sauvey) and Eugene Roix.
Linda retired from Brown County Child Support Office in 2000. Since then she and Tom enjoyed traveling both in and out of the country and spending their winters in the South.
Survivors include her soul mate of over 20 years, Tom Queoff; her 4 children: Steven (Tamalynn) Verheyden and their children, Samantha (Ray) Zielinski and Travis; Sharon (Brian) Shimanek and their children, Ashley and Holly; Shawn (Jim) Evenson and Shawn's children, Cody and Jenna; Scott (Kelli Borst-Stallybrass) Verheyden and his children, Kaitlynn and Emily (their mother, Beth) and 5 great-grandchildren: Julia, Zayden, Gunner, Avalei and Taylor; her brother, William (Ellen) Roix; her sister, Marylou Beauchamp and 3 sisters-in-law: Dianne (Roix) Tarrence, Carol Meyer and Joan Verheyden. She is further survived by Tom's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Roix, a brother-in-law, John Beauchamp and a nephew, Joseph Roix.
Visitation will be at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 NOON. A memorial service will follow at 12 NOON. Burial will be at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to a Veteran's in Linda's name are appreciated.
Linda's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of St. Vincent CVICU for their wonderful care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019