Linda, as always you fought the good fight. Your love and spirit will live on.

I will miss you and all of our spirited and loving talks. I will remember our many years of friendship.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Peter, Kelly, Shawn and all of your family.

Rest in peace-you will not be forgotten. The pain is gone, but your spirit lives on.

Mary and Joe Wieske

Mary Wieske

Friend