Linda L. Baeten
1947 - 2020
Linda L. Baeten

Green Bay -

Linda (Cropsey) Baeten, 73, of Allouez, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020 following a 2-year battle with cancer. She was born on January 26, 1947 in Green Bay and was the daughter of the late Gene and Audrey (DeWilde) Cropsey. Linda was a 1965 graduate of East High School. She married Peter Baeten on December 4, 1971 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Green Bay. She had worked her entire life and was a Realtor for Hallmark Realty for many years. She enjoyed lunching with her ladies and Wednesday nights at Sha-Booms.

Her family includes husband, Peter, one daughter, Kelly (Aaron) Mura and their children, Cody, Ryan and Katie, one son, Shawn (Jill) and their son, Benjamin; her siblings, Debi (Terry) Schleis and Mike (Michelle) Cropsey, nieces nephew, cousins and many friends. She is also survived by Pete's siblings, Barbara Nelson, Donna (Richard) Theroux, Paula (Robert) Teroux, and Wayne (Joyce) Malcore. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete's parents, Alvin and Cora Baeten, her in-laws, Ann Malcore, John Nelson, and nephew, Joel Theroux.

Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 North Tenth Street, De Pere, from 111:00AM to 1:00PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00PM on Sunday. Entombment in Ft. Howard Mausoleum. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the Baeten family.

Special thanks to Dr. Patel, Melissa Paasch APNP, Megan, Dr. Riley Meyer, Hope, Marci, Amanda, and the nurses at Aurora.

Live Stream of the service will take place at 1:00PM on Ryan Funeral Home's Facebook page.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
September 3, 2020
Linda, as always you fought the good fight. Your love and spirit will live on.
I will miss you and all of our spirited and loving talks. I will remember our many years of friendship.
Our thoughts and prayers go to Peter, Kelly, Shawn and all of your family.
Rest in peace-you will not be forgotten. The pain is gone, but your spirit lives on.
Mary and Joe Wieske
Mary Wieske
Friend
