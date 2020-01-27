|
Linda L. Barrette
Howard - Linda L. Barrette, 80, Howard, died Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1939, in Green Bay to Henry and Myrtle (Dressert) Renquin. On August 22, 1959, she married Thomas Barrette. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2014.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 1, followed by the Funeral Service at noon. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Kayla.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020