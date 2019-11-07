Services
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI 53536
(608) 882-4410
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 S 5Th St
Evansville, WI 53536
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Evansville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DeKelver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise DeKelver


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Louise DeKelver Obituary
Linda Louise DeKelver

Linda Louise DeKelver, age 74, died Tuesday November 5, 2019. She was born on Oct. 13, 1945, in De Pere WI, the daughter of Clarence and Eileen (Vander Heiden) Zittlow. She graduated from West De Pere High School in 1964. Linda married Ron DeKelver on July 16, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in De Pere, WI, and they have enjoyed 46 years together.

Linda owned and ran the Creative Touch craft store from September 1988 until she closed it in December of 2005. She regularly volunteered at the Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet. Linda was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she served multiple different positions over the years and regularly sang in the choir.

Linda is survived by her children: David (Carolina) DeKelver, Jeff (Debra) DeKelver, Aaron (Lisa) DeKelver, and Jaret DeKelver; 13 grandchildren: Cassie, Robert, Emily, Alyssa, Becky, Jeffery, Ethan, Allie, Alex, Daniel, Antonio, Alejandra (Enrique), Santiago, and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rebecca, her two sisters Marie and Myrtle, and her husband Ron.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Evansville with Reverend Paulraj Sellam officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Evansville. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2012, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME, Evansville.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -