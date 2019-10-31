|
|
Linda M. Crooks
Green Bay - Linda M. Crooks, 61, Green Bay passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Linda was born on September 2, 1958, in Green Bay the daughter of the now late Thomas and Irene (Okray) Crooks. Linda was employed at Western Village Nursing Home in the housekeeping department but was also a caregiver by nature and quite frequently undertook this role as well. Linda had a way of connecting with the residents and always made them feel special. She loved cooking and certainly knew her way around the kitchen. In her pastime Linda, enjoyed playing board games and cards with family and friends. She was a huge animal lover and a held special place in her heart for all different kinds.
Linda is survived by her daughter: Lindsey Crooks, her siblings: Carole (John) Baetsen, Bob Crooks, Doreen (David) Cudnohufsky, 1 brother-in-law: Bob Luedtke, 1 niece: Candy (Jason) Delvaux, 3 nephews Gary Luetdtke, Rob and Steve Baetsen, 2 great nephews: Chase and Ryder Delvaux, She is further survived by aunts, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister: Mary Lou, 2 sisters: Patti Luedtke and Maureen Crooks, 1 brother: Jerry Crooks and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Cross Roads Nursing home and the 4th floor of Bellin Hospital for all of the wonderful care and love shown to Linda. Also, a special thank you to her caregivers throughout the years especially Rhae Delveaux who was almost like a sister and Joy Misun~ your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019