Linda M. Ernst
Green Bay - Linda M. Ernst, age 68, of Green Bay, died peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long illness, supported by her loving husband, Paul. She was born April 10, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN, daughter of the late John and Claire (Budde) Van Haren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Anne Marie Lochner; her loving sisters: Maribeth Miller, Laurie (Rick) Verga and Susan (Robin) Roberts and her brother, Jeff (Theresa) Van Haren. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Van Haren, her sister, Cathy Waters and a brother-in-law, Blair Miller.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, May 9th from 10 AM to 12 PM. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to a in Linda's name are appreciated.
Linda's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Home Instead, for enabling Linda to stay comfortably in her home for as long as possible and to Odd Fellow Home, Compassus and Heartland Hospice that provided wonderful care for Linda after she was unable to stay at home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020