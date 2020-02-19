Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Ernst


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Linda M. Ernst Obituary
Linda M. Ernst

Green Bay - Linda M. Ernst, age 68, of Green Bay, died peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long illness, supported by her loving husband, Paul. She was born April 10, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN, daughter of the late John and Claire (Budde) Van Haren.

Linda is survived by her husband, Paul; her daughter, Anne Marie Lochner; her loving sisters: Maribeth Miller, Laurie (Rick) Verga and Susan (Robin) Roberts and her brother, Jeff (Theresa) Van Haren. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Van Haren, her sister, Cathy Waters and a brother-in-law, Blair Miller.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, May 9th from 10 AM to 12 PM. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to a in Linda's name are appreciated.

Linda's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Home Instead, for enabling Linda to stay comfortably in her home for as long as possible and to Odd Fellow Home, Compassus and Heartland Hospice that provided wonderful care for Linda after she was unable to stay at home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now