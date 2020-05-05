|
Linda M. Ernst
Green Bay - Linda M. Ernst, age 68, of Green Bay, died peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020 after a long illness, supported by her loving husband, Paul. She was born April 10, 1951 in St. Cloud, MN, daughter of the late John and Claire (Budde) Van Haren.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Linda's celebration of life has been postponed. For updates on service times or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 7, 2020