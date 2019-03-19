Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Resources
Linda Mathews Doering

DePere - Linda Mathews Doering, age 62 of DePere, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere with a time for sharing at 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Linda's family. A full obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
