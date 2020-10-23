Linda Prahl
Luxemburg - Linda E. Prahl, 78. Luxemburg, died peacefully at home on Friday morning, October 23, 2020, with family at her side. She was born on September 6, 1942 in West Kewaunee to the late Gerhardt C. and Irma J. (Dahlke) Raduenz. On June 23, 1962, Linda married Merlin E. Prahl, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montpelier. He preceded her in death on August 18, 2012. Linda was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Luxemburg, where she was also baptized and confirmed. Linda worked alongside her husband in the family business and also worked at the Red Owl, Stodola's IGA and Krohn's Cheese Store, until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time in the woods, singing in the choir, where she was a lifelong member and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Dan) Kratz, Luxemburg; Dan Prahl, Dave Prahl, both of Green Bay; Jody Prahl, Luxemburg; four grandchildren, Jordan (Bree) Kratz, Amanda Kratz, Jesse Kratz and Julia Prahl; two great-grandchildren, Cadance and Kinzie; five sisters, Marion (Wally) Kasten, New Franken; Judy Paral, Kewaunee; Betty (Ron) Ramesh, Land O' Lakes; Dorothy Roehlig, Oshkosh; Karen Bosdeck, Luxemburg; two brothers, Jim (Mary) Raduenz, Montpelier; Mark (Sue) Raduenz, Luxemburg; two brothers in law, Jim Schley, Donald Prahl, both of Luxemburg; many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Merlin of 50 years; her parents; one sister, Janet Schley; one sister in law, Diane Prahl; three brothers in law, Wayne Paral, Rein Roehlig and Wayne Bosdeck; her father in law and mother in law, Elmer and Erna (Dahlke) Prahl.
Friends may call 9:00 to 10:45 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier. Funeral 11:00 am, Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Montpelier.
Precautionary steps are requested due to the Covid-19 virus. Respect taken in social distancing and wearing a face covering is strongly suggested.
The Prahl Family wishes to extend a special thank you to Christian Servants Home Care and Unity Hospice for the wonderful, loving care give to Mom.