Linda Scray
Linda Scray

De Pere - Linda Ann Scray, 64, De Pere, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on Nov. 21, 1955 to the late Edgar & Delia Scray. She graduated from East De Pere High School. Through the years she worked for the Mirro Corporation & Natural Beauty in Florida and Wisconsin. Linda was a very social person who enjoyed playing cards, as well as cribbage and bingo, especially with her cousins. She was an upbeat person and found humor in many aspects of life, especially when swimming with her brother Rick.

She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Burkart-Johnson, grandchildren Zane & Jax, brothers Jim (Debbie) Scray & Rick Scray, nephews & nieces Joshua Scray, Ryan (Jackie) Scray, Kayla (Jason Motkowski) Scray, Zachary Scray, Alicia Schauer, and great nephew & niece Henry & Scarlett Scray.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Wednesday, June 24, from 3-4:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:00pm with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Rennes Health Center in De Pere for the attentive care given to Linda.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. This was such a shock for us.
My Mom, Anna was Lindas room mate at Rennes. We spent many hours sitting and talking in their room.
Linda would always give my Grand Daughter a toy or treat when she would visit Mom.
Sending our prayers to the Family.

Dona Dessart and Anna Goodpaster
Dona Dessart
Friend
