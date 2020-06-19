Linda Scray

Linda ScrayDe Pere - Linda Ann Scray, 64, De Pere, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on Nov. 21, 1955 to the late Edgar & Delia Scray. She graduated from East De Pere High School. Through the years she worked for the Mirro Corporation & Natural Beauty in Florida and Wisconsin. Linda was a very social person who enjoyed playing cards, as well as cribbage and bingo, especially with her cousins. She was an upbeat person and found humor in many aspects of life, especially when swimming with her brother Rick.She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Burkart-Johnson, grandchildren Zane & Jax, brothers Jim (Debbie) Scray & Rick Scray, nephews & nieces Joshua Scray, Ryan (Jackie) Scray, Kayla (Jason Motkowski) Scray, Zachary Scray, Alicia Schauer, and great nephew & niece Henry & Scarlett Scray.Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Wednesday, June 24, from 3-4:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5:00pm with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and Rennes Health Center in De Pere for the attentive care given to Linda.