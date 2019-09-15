|
|
Linda Walenski
Green Bay - Linda L. Walenski (nee: Lindahl), passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 73.
Linda was born on May 13, 1946 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Patricia Beckmann and the late Harvey Lindahl. After graduating from L'Anse High School, Linda went on to attend and graduate from Green Bay School of Cosmetology. In 1965, Linda married Wayne Walenski at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Green Bay and together they were blessed with three children.
Family was very important to Linda and she enjoyed every moment she had with them. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her animals, bird watching and working on puzzles.
In addition to her husband, Wayne, Linda will be deeply missed by her children, Keith (Elizabeth Heinz) Walenski, Dale (Karen) Walenski and Pam (Mike) Vincent; grandchildren, Garrett and Miranda Walenski and Drew and Kylie Vincent; mother Patricia Beckmann; siblings, Steven Lindahl and Judy Mattilla. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Harvey Lindahl; step-father, Gilbert Beckmann Sr.; and Wayne's parents, Martin and Elsie Walenski.
There will be a Memorial Gathering for Linda on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at LYNDAHL FUNERAL HOME, 1350 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay, from 4:30-6:30 PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Linda's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019