Lisa A. Bigfire
Howard - Lisa Ann Bigfire, age 55, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 10th, 2020, due to kidney cancer. She was born on September 19th, 1964, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Caroll and Otis Wessley. Lisa was a graduate of Pulaski High School. On June 17th, 1993, she married David Bigfire at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida, Wisconsin.
Lisa was a dedicated, hard worker as a long-time environmental service associate at St. Mary's Hospital for 36-years. She had pride in her work and always had a smile on her face. Lisa was a great animal lover, loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed spoiling others with her homemade treats, loved crafts and collecting jewelry. She was a loving wife to David Bigfire for 19 years of marriage, and they were blessed with three children and two beautiful grandchildren.
Her children survive Lisa, Michael, Amber (Matt N.), Joshua Bigfire; her grandchildren; Aleigha and Andrew Netwal; her parents; Caroll and Otis Wessley; her siblings; Mark, Rob, Lynn, and Kathy Wessley; her mother-in-law; JoAnn Bigfire; her sisters-in-law; Julie (Steve) Bannow, Janet Bigfire (April A.), Lisa M. Bigfire (Shane S.); and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband; David A. Bigfire; her sister-in-law; Leslie Wessley; her father-in-law; Elmer Bigfire; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Memorial Gathering will take place Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.) from 3-4:30 pm, and the Memorial Mass will begin at 4:30 pm with Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
Lisa's family extends their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Unity Hospice and St. Mary's Hospital.