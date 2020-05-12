|
Lisa Axtell (Frank)
Green Bay - On Monday, May 11, 2020, Lisa Axtell, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 61 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Lisa was born on October 28,1958 to Joseph and Lois Frank in Janesville, Wisconsin. She grew up there, and attended J.A. Craig High School where she met her future husband, Thomas Axtell. They married on May 5,1984 in Pickerel, Wisconsin. Lisa and Tom eventually moved to Green Bay, where she spent most of her career in the medical field, as they raised two children, Joseph and Jackie.
She was known for creating beautiful arts and crafts, including quilts, blankets, many knitting projects, and cross stitching. Her quilts were often gifted and admired by her friends and families, and were displayed proudly in their homes. Her other passions were fishing, and an occasional round of golf. Lisa was always upbeat and her positivity was one of the qualities that everyone noticed and adored. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching them grow, and being around her family as much as possible. Lisa also loved good movies, her pet dogs and the Minnesota Vikings (which caused a house rivalry during football season).
Lisa was preceded in death by her father Joseph, and her mother Lois, both from New Port Richey, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; her two children, Joseph (Sarah) Axtell, Green Bay Wisconsin and Jackie (Nolan) Merryfield, Kaukauna, Wisconsin; her brothers, Thomas Frank of Miami, Florida, and Stephen Frank of Augusta, Georgia; as well as her four grandchildren, Jessica, Landon, Nathan, and Dylan. She's also survived by her expected fifth grandchild, Jada, due in July, 2020.
Due to circumstances, services are pending. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Lisa Axtell's Family, and they will be forwarded.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020