Lisa Boyea
Green Bay - Lisa M. Boyea, age 56 of Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, with her loving family by her side. She was born to Diana (Kuske) Baudhuin and the late Robert Boyea on March 12, 1963 in Green Bay. Lisa enjoyed gardening flowers, cooking for her family and spending time Up North around a campfire, relaxing with her family. Her family was most important to her, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her partner, Wayne Georgel, children; Jason (Tiffany) Georgel, Nic (Lisa) Boyea, Jeremy Georgel and Alex Boyea, grandchildren; Sawyer Georgel, Ellie Georgel and Natalie Boyea, her mom, Diana (Mark) Baudhuin stepmom Peggy Boyea as well as her dog, Bear. Lisa is further survived by her sisters; Laura Reed, Lois (Kelly) Rukamp and Leslie (Dean) Boyea, stepsisters; Tami (Chris) Olsen, and Tiffany Brick, stepbrother Tom Baudhuin, bestfriends; Julie and Diane, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Lisa in death is her father, Robert Boyea.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum, 2770 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, 54311, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 10:00am until 12:00pm, with a prayer service at noon. Inurnment will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019