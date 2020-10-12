1/1
Lisa (Phillips) Brandt
1978 - 2020
Lisa (Phillips) Brandt

Brussels - Lisa Diane Phillips Brandt died October 10, 2020 at the age of 42. After a life time of health battles, she was carried home by angels to her Savior where she will no longer experience pain and suffering. She was a resident of Columbia Heights, Minnesota. Lisa was born on August 24, 1978 in Green Bay to Daniel and Linda Phillips, Brussels. Lisa graduated from Southern Door High School in 1997. She married Keith Brandt in Sturgeon Bay on December 29, 2001.

She is survived by her husband Keith, her parents Daniel and Linda Phillips; her siblings Pamela (Jarrod) Parks, Kevin (Krissy) Phillips, and Matt (Mistie Kostka) Phillips; mother in law Beverly (Richard) Moline. Brother in law Roy (Elisa) Brandt and sister in law Crystal (Tom) Olson. Nieces and nephews: Helen, Isaac and Evelyn Parks; Riley and Ross Phillips, Trenton (Amanda and Axl) and Carter Phillips, and Marina and Campbell Sconzert; Kate and Zoe Brandt; and Joshua (Larissa) and Melody Olson. Those who proceeded her in death include her grandparents, Bernard and Loretta LeRoy, Richard and Helen Phillips, and father in law Roy Brandt.

A public visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Sturgeon Bay on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm. All in attendance are required to wear face masks and respect appropriate social distancing. Lisa's favorite color was purple so visitors are invited to wear something purple in her honor. A private family service will be conducted following the visitation. The service will be lived streamed on the Forbes Funeral Home business face book page starting at 7:00 pm. Burial will be in the St. Francis and St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:30 - 07:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Sturgeon Bay
OCT
15
Service
07:00 PM
The service will be lived streamed on the Forbes Funeral Home business face book page starting at 7:00 pm.
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy the each member of Lisa's family. I will always have memories and pictures of her from our days at Bethel Shalom. May the Holy Spirit give you peace and joy in your precious memories and your love for Lisa.
Vicki Massart
Vicki Massart
