1/
Lisa Broeren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Broeren

Port St. Lucie, Florida - Lisa Ann Broeren, 59, Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St Lucie.

Lisa was born November 13, 1960, in Williamson, WV, to the late William and Katherine (Whitten) Sizemore. She had been a resident of Port St. Lucie for the last five years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Nurse Practitioner.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Anthony Broeren, Port St. Lucie; Uncle, Keith (Connie) Whitten; cousins: Denise Wenk, Rachel Day and Brent Synder. Lisa is also survived by her in-laws: Thoedore (Lori) and Steve (Gina) Broeren, Janet (Robert) Jancus and Jeanne (Scott) Juve as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two cousins, Sonia Flegal and Barry Whitten and her in-laws, Eugene and Beatrice Broeren.

As per Lisa's wishes, private funeral services were held. A memorial fund has been established for the Port St. Lucie Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to Lisa's family at www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved