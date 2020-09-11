Lisa Broeren
Port St. Lucie, Florida - Lisa Ann Broeren, 59, Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St Lucie.
Lisa was born November 13, 1960, in Williamson, WV, to the late William and Katherine (Whitten) Sizemore. She had been a resident of Port St. Lucie for the last five years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Nurse Practitioner.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Anthony Broeren, Port St. Lucie; Uncle, Keith (Connie) Whitten; cousins: Denise Wenk, Rachel Day and Brent Synder. Lisa is also survived by her in-laws: Thoedore (Lori) and Steve (Gina) Broeren, Janet (Robert) Jancus and Jeanne (Scott) Juve as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two cousins, Sonia Flegal and Barry Whitten and her in-laws, Eugene and Beatrice Broeren.
As per Lisa's wishes, private funeral services were held. A memorial fund has been established for the Port St. Lucie Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to Lisa's family at www.prokowall.com
.