Lisa DeBaker, 58, Green Bay, passed away suddenly, March 2, 2020. Born on March 26, 1961, she is the daughter of the late Peter and Barbara Adams. She graduated from East High School the class of 1979. Lisa married Steve DeBaker, March 18, 1989 in Green Bay. She worked for Schreiber Foods for several years before becoming a homemaker. She was a proud mother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her two children, Kellie DeBaker, and Jena DeBaker; aunt, Bette.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Saturday, March 7, from 11 AM until the time of the service at 1 PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020