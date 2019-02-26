|
|
Lisa Klatkiewicz
Milwaukee - Lisa M. Klatkiewicz, 30, of Milwaukee passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 25, 2019, at her home with her family by her side after a 4-year battle with health conditions associated with her Ehler's Danlos Syndrome.
The daughter of David and Suzan (Smet) Klatkiewicz was born March 14, 1988, in Green Bay, WI. She attended the Seymour school district and graduated in 2006. After high school she continued on to graduate from Martin's College of Cosmetology and Massage in 2007 with her massage therapist license. She owned her own business for massage in Black Creek, WI until her health declined. She then went on to sell insurance for American Family. After her health disabled her from a regular job, she took up a new passion of training her service dog Runt who she loved dearly. She had self-trained him to open doors, pick up her phone, opening and closing drawers. She was a woman of many talents including: sewing crafts, organic gardening, crocheting, hunting, fishing and riding her bike when she was physically able to.
Lisa was a very caring, loving, and compassionate person who loved to learn and share her knowledge with anyone who would listen. She touched many people's lives and hoped that they would pass on the kindness and knowledge to others. She had incredible strength through all of her struggles and still had passion for life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A special thanks goes out to Tom Garvey and his wife Chris Brotz for helping Lisa to care for her service dog when she was unable to and offering unconditional friendship. Also, to Kerrie Bunnell for sticking by her side through thick and thin and making sure Lisa always had some normal fun activities amidst all of the medical issues. Lisa had also gone on a mission trip to Africa with her dear friends Debbie and Brittney Weisman who have stuck by her and helped her on many occasions, which we would like to thank also for standing by Lisa. A very special thanks Sandy Ermis her cousin who helped tremendously. A sincere thank you to the staff of the CICU at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where Lisa was treated with compassion, no judgement, clear communication, and understanding. They allowed her to have her dignity. Also, to Heartland Hospice who helped her have the most peaceful and pain free moments near the end of her journey in life.
Lisa is survived by her parents David and Suzan Klatkiewicz; siblings, Jennifer (Jason) Taubel, Amy (Brian) Hebzynski and nephew Alexander; Cindy Klatkiewicz and boyfriend Cody Simonis; grandparents Earl and Elizabeth Smet; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, her service dog Runt.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Harry and Mary Klatkiewicz; cousins Pam Lassanski, Lori Asplund and Wayne Smet.
Visitation will be held at Seymour Assembly of God, 989 Lincoln St. Seymour, WI on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9-12 with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Phillip Engle officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to Lisa's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, donations given to the family will be distributed to Lisa's favorite causes of the Freedom House or the Midwest Border Collie Rescue.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019