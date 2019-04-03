|
Lisa M. Pryes
Green Bay - Lisa M. (Janssen) Pryes, age 42, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Her family was by her side.
Lisa was born in Appleton on March 6, 1977, a daughter of Michael and Mary (Witt) Janssen. She grew up in Wrightstown and was a 1995 graduate of Wrightsown High School. Lisa went on to attend UW Oshkosh where she earned her BSW.
She married David Pryes on February 19, 2005 and together they raised three daughters. Lisa was a loving and devoted mother. She enjoyed traveling and spending time up north especially at the family's summer retreat at Lake Noquebay. Lisa loved cruising around the lake by boat or golf cart and made many good memories there.
In more recent years, Lisa went back to school and earned her Master's Degree as a therapist and social worker. Prior to her illness, she worked as a psychiatric clinic coordinator at Innovative Counseling in Green Bay. Lisa loved helping people; she loved spending time with family and friends and will be sadly missed.
Lisa is survived by her parents Mike and Mary Janssen of Wrightstown; her husband, Dave; her three daughters: Sylvia, Amelia and Gloria, all of Green Bay; her sister, Sara (Frank) Gallegos of Green Bay and her brother Tom (Stephanie) Janssen of Green Bay. Lisa also leaves her grandmother, Patricia Janssen of DePere; her mother-in-law, Lynn (Dennis) Kirklewski of Green Bay; her father-in-law Bernie (Jody) Pryes of Green Bay; her brothers-in-law: Brian Pryes of Texas, Jeremy (Lexie) Pryes of Minnesota and Brandon Pryes of Green Bay; her sisters-in-law: Trisha (Kyle) Carr of Marathon City and Karissa (Joe) Demille of Green Bay. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Richard Janssen, Donald and Margaret Witt.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at LEGACY FUNERAL CHAPELS (838 S. Fisk Street, Green Bay, WI 54304). A prayer service will be held at 7:30PM. Visitation continues Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 AM at ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC COMMUNITY (130 St. Matthews Street, Green Bay, WI 54301). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Rev. Robert Kabat and Sr. Ann Froelich officiating. Final rest will be private.
The family sends special thanks to Aurora Bay Care Hospital as well as the Aurora at Home Hospice team for their compassionate care of Lisa.
For more information, please visit LegacyFuenralChapels.com or call (920) 498-1118.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019