Lius O'Connor
Madison, AL - Lius O'Connor, 76, Madison, AL, and formerly of Green Bay, passed away August 13, 2019. Born on December 26, 1942, in Green Bay to the late Leonard and Lucy (Kramer) O'Connor. He graduated from Premontre High School class of 1960. Lius served in the Army National Guard and worked at Channel 5 and also in Ottawa, IL, Dallas, TX, and he retired from Fox 45 in Huntsville, AL.
He is survived by his special friend, Thomas Draper; three nephews, Leonard, Barry, and Brian; two nieces, Kathy and Molly O'Connor; sister-in-law, Carol O'Connor; fourteen great nieces and nephews, Rachael, Brian, Bryce, Barry, Bradley, Brandon, Mariah, Brett, Crysalyn, Caryona, Shailinn, Braydon O'Connor, Logan Smith, and Alex Ramirez.
Lius was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard, Jr., Lauren O'Connor.
A Catholic Mass was held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Huntsville, AL on August 26. A grave side service will be held at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, 2121 Riverside Dr., Saturday September 7, at 2 PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019