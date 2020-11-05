Lloyd Arthur Long
Crivitz - Lloyd Arthur Long, 98, passed away on November 3, 2020. The son of the late Arthur and Mary (Smith) Long was born on July 9, 1922 in Wood Lake, MN.
Lloyd grew up on family farms in Minnesota and Iowa. He was a graduate of Primghar High School and attended Iowa State University in Ames. In 1942 Lloyd married the former Elaine Halbach. Together they shared 46 incredible years. She preceded him in death in 1988. During the years in between, Lloyd and Elaine moved their young family to Green Bay. Lloyd began work at Wisconsin Public Service in the gas service department in 1958 at 36 years old and retired at age 62. He then went up north to Crivitz to return to his roots in farming. Lloyd married his second wife, Lucille Uphill in 1990. She preceded him in death in 2013. He enjoyed woodworking and building furniture.
Lloyd will be missed by his three children, Martha Bartels, Susan Long, Steven (Geri) Long; his stepchildren, Sandra (Kenneth) Thomas and Patsy (Bill) Jacobson; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine; wife, Lucille; his parents; daughter, Mary Brunette; great-grandson, Coty Bartels; sister, Doris Flaten Lemons; sons-in-law, Brent Bartels and Allen Marcks; sister-in-law, Kay (Tom) Christopherson; brothers-in-law, Ted Flaten, Beldon Lemons, and George Altendorf.
Visitation will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St. on Monday, November 9, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Middle Inlet Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. To send cards, please mail to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Lloyd Long.
Lloyd's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Cardinal Ridge and Unity Hospice for their gentle compassionate care given to Lloyd and family.