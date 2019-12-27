|
Lloyd Pecore Jr.
Oshkosh (formerly of Suring) - Lloyd Joseph Pecore Jr., age 83 of Oshkosh, WI, formerly of South Branch, Suring, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 with several of his close family members by his bedside at Bella Vista Assisted Living.
Lloyd was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Keshena, WI, on November 29, 1936, to Lloyd J. Pecore Sr. and Mary Margaret (White) Pecore. He attended area schools and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, proudly serving his country before being honorably discharged. After his military service, Lloyd was employed in manufacturing in Rockford, Illinois for a time period. He then moved back to the Menominee Reservation, where he found work as a logger. Lloyd had previously worked in the logging industry in his youth, assisting his father. In 1960, Lloyd was married to former wife Judy (Schroeder) Pecore. He became employed at the Universal Foundry in Oshkosh and worked there until 1970. Over the next two decades, Lloyd was employed in the construction industry, doing iron work on skyscrapers in Houston, Texas, and bridge building in Burlington, WI, and in other locations. For the last 10 years of his employment history, Lloyd worked for Oconto County, retiring in 1998 at the age of 62. Always one to stay busy, Lloyd was a member of his local volunteer fire department for many years after retirement.
Lloyd was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish in his spare time. He was a very hard worker who was generous with his money, often giving to those he knew who needed help. Lloyd had a great sense of humor and loved to kid around with his friends and family. Most of all, later in life Lloyd loved to spend time with his grandchildren, watching them grow and being proud of their accomplishments. His smile and warm laughter are already missed.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Pecore Sr. and Margaret Pecore; his brother Gerald D. Pecore; sister, Sue Carol (Pecore) Schultz.
He is survived by his former wife, Judy M. (Schroeder) Pecore; 2 sons and their wives, Dane Q. Pecore and Cindy Schroeder Pecore, Ragan J. Pecore and Chris (Cribben) Pecore; 10 grandchildren Christian, Grant, Marshall, Ali, Brock, Chase, Pierce, Trey, Bennett and Helen.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, 116 Krueger St., Suring WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church, WI-47, Keshena, WI. There will be a meal to follow the Mass in the hall at St. Michael's. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Suring, WI. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019