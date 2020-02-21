|
|
Lois "Jo" Ambrosius
Athelstane - Lois "Jo" Ambrosius, 85, Athelstane, formerly of De Pere, passed away peacefully Friday February 21, 2020.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Monday February 24th at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A prayer service will be held at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 2:00PM on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30PM. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020