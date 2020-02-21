Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
3:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
De Pere, WI
Lois "Jo" Ambrosius

Lois "Jo" Ambrosius Obituary
Lois "Jo" Ambrosius

Athelstane - Lois "Jo" Ambrosius, 85, Athelstane, formerly of De Pere, passed away peacefully Friday February 21, 2020.

Friends may call after 4:00PM Monday February 24th at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. A prayer service will be held at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 2:00PM on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30PM. A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
