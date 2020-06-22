Lois Ann Larscheid
Suamico - Lois Ann Larscheid (Wochenske) passed on to her eternal home June 18, 2020, after a beautiful, full and blessed life.
She was born August 6, 1937 to Edward and Blanche (Craanen) Wochenske in Green Bay, WI. The youngest and only girl, she had two big brothers, Dick and Paul. The family enjoyed their cottage and friends on the Bay and later their family cabin on Pine Ridge Lake in Lakewood.
Lois met Gary Larscheid in January of 1955 while still at East High School. She worked for the phone company while waiting for him to serve 2 years of duty with the U.S. Navy. Upon his return they were married and started their family.
Happily married for 62 years, they raised their four children in Green Bay. Possessing a true servant's heart, Lois cared for family and friends through making homemade meals, hosting family gatherings, quilting, knitting and crafting to comfort those in need. She enjoyed sipping a coffee while watching the birds and butterflies visit her magnificent flower gardens. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor, that won the hearts of many who have been changed forever by her nurturing love, faith and friendship. Lois was generous beyond measure and would give you the shoes off her feet. She was a faithful Christian and member of Saints Edward & Isidore Parish in Flintville, WI.
Lois is survived by her beloved husband Gary, Suamico; brother, Richard (Bette) Wochenske, Baraboo, WI; four children, Linda (Joe) Newton, Sobieski, Susan (Richard) Pink, New York, Michael Larscheid and his Josie girl, Boise, ID, and John (Carla) Larscheid, Green Bay. She was a loving and wonderful grandmother to Melanie Moreno, Justin Duprey, Jason Duprey, Noah Larscheid, Adam Larscheid, Owen Larscheid and Nicky Pink. Beloved Great Grandmother to Mariah Moreno, Matthew Moreno, William Moreno, Fehin Jones, Solomon "Sully" Duprey and Levi Duprey; her cookie jar was always full! She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Wochenske, Green Bay and Gail Libert, Suamico; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; and brother-in-law, Larry Libert.
Visitation at Saints Edward and Isadore Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Green Bay, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10am until the time of the funeral. Memorial Mass, 11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the church with Rev. David J. Hoffman officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Due to the current health crisis, all guests are required to wear a face mask at the church.
Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Our family would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Unity Hospice for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lois' honor to The Jack & Engrid Meng Hospice Residence, Saints Edward & Isidore Church of Flintville or the American Cancer Association.
Suamico - Lois Ann Larscheid (Wochenske) passed on to her eternal home June 18, 2020, after a beautiful, full and blessed life.
She was born August 6, 1937 to Edward and Blanche (Craanen) Wochenske in Green Bay, WI. The youngest and only girl, she had two big brothers, Dick and Paul. The family enjoyed their cottage and friends on the Bay and later their family cabin on Pine Ridge Lake in Lakewood.
Lois met Gary Larscheid in January of 1955 while still at East High School. She worked for the phone company while waiting for him to serve 2 years of duty with the U.S. Navy. Upon his return they were married and started their family.
Happily married for 62 years, they raised their four children in Green Bay. Possessing a true servant's heart, Lois cared for family and friends through making homemade meals, hosting family gatherings, quilting, knitting and crafting to comfort those in need. She enjoyed sipping a coffee while watching the birds and butterflies visit her magnificent flower gardens. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor, that won the hearts of many who have been changed forever by her nurturing love, faith and friendship. Lois was generous beyond measure and would give you the shoes off her feet. She was a faithful Christian and member of Saints Edward & Isidore Parish in Flintville, WI.
Lois is survived by her beloved husband Gary, Suamico; brother, Richard (Bette) Wochenske, Baraboo, WI; four children, Linda (Joe) Newton, Sobieski, Susan (Richard) Pink, New York, Michael Larscheid and his Josie girl, Boise, ID, and John (Carla) Larscheid, Green Bay. She was a loving and wonderful grandmother to Melanie Moreno, Justin Duprey, Jason Duprey, Noah Larscheid, Adam Larscheid, Owen Larscheid and Nicky Pink. Beloved Great Grandmother to Mariah Moreno, Matthew Moreno, William Moreno, Fehin Jones, Solomon "Sully" Duprey and Levi Duprey; her cookie jar was always full! She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Wochenske, Green Bay and Gail Libert, Suamico; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Paul; and brother-in-law, Larry Libert.
Visitation at Saints Edward and Isadore Church, 3667 Flintville Road, Green Bay, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10am until the time of the funeral. Memorial Mass, 11am Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the church with Rev. David J. Hoffman officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
Due to the current health crisis, all guests are required to wear a face mask at the church.
Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Our family would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Unity Hospice for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lois' honor to The Jack & Engrid Meng Hospice Residence, Saints Edward & Isidore Church of Flintville or the American Cancer Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 26, 2020.