Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Dr.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop Dr.
Lois E. "Peggy" Thorpe


1921 - 2019
Lois E. "Peggy" Thorpe Obituary
Lois "Peggy" E. Thorpe

Allouez - Lois "Peggy" E. Thorpe, 98, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1921 in Green Bay to the late Royce and Mabel (Van Der Veren) Ridgley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John; 3 siblings, Robert, Ronald and Joyce (Mickey) Johnson.

Peggy is survived by her sons and their families, Tom (Jill) and their children, Tom (Andrea) and daughters, Hannah and Emily; John (Leslie) and children, Isaac (Madison); Samantha (Chris Piersall) and sons, Jack and Luke; Peggy Lynn (Lonnie Geurts) and daughter, Marissa (Jason Arcand) and sons, Jordan and Liam; Megan Geurts (Alex Stewart); Bob (Chris) and family, Jennifer (Rich Schiesel) Bethany, Joel and sons, Jonathan and Jayden, Jason (Sherrie) and their family, Dalton, Morgan, Kylee and Jackson.

She is further survived by one brother, Dean Ridgley, Washington D.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Ridgley, Green Bay; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

One of Mom's passions was cooking. She started her one-person catering business where she served many prominent families in the Green Bay area. She was famous for her rolled and open-faced party sandwiches that were served in various places such as the Northland Hotel.

She ended her cooking career as the head cook of the Green Bay School System. She sometimes complained as to the difficulty of the work but still loved every minute of it.

Mom and Dad loved traveling between their homes in Allouez, Egg Harbor and Biloxi, MS. In Egg Harbor, they fished almost everyday and shared their catch with a fish fry for friends and family. They wintered in Biloxi enjoying the warm weather by reading on the beach and losing their nickels at the many casinos.

She also loved playing cards and taking the loose change from the fellow residents at Woodside Assisted Living. Thanks to Bob, a volunteer at Woodside, for not letting her miss a good game. Thank you Bob!

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. James Feeley officiating. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Many thanks also to the caregivers at Woodside for the attention you offered her. A very special thank you to the personnel at Tender Hearts Assisted Living and Unity Hospice who made it possible for her to pass as comfortably as possible and easing some of our worry.

She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Judy Ridgley and special friend Betty Borley.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2019
