Lois Falck
Lois Falck

Lois A. Falck, 87, passed into her Savior's arms on December 2, 2020.

She was born on January 9, 1933 to George and Margaret Ginn in Goderich, Ontario, Canada, the youngest of seven children.

A graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing in London, Ontario in 1955, Lois moved to San Francisco, California to work at Stanford University Hospital with three of her friends. The three of them married three men from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who were stationed in Presidio.

Fred and Lois married in a small church in Benmiller (Goderich) Ontario on August 25, 1956. They moved from California to Wisconsin in 1962, where together they raised three children; Kevin (Green Bay), Michael (Santa Clara, CA) and Katherine Biesmann (Fitchburg, WI).

While in Green Bay, Lois worked at Americana Nursing Home (CCC of East Green Bay) and Woodside Nursing Home.

Friends may call at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Avenue, Green Bay after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating.

Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Morrison. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison, is assisting the family. Please visit www.nickelfh.com to extend online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concerned Hearts Club or Faith Lutheran Church.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
