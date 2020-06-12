Lois GriffinSuring - Our loving mother, grandmother, beloved wife and caring friend, Lois Griffin, entered eternal life on June 8, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh after a brief illness. Lois was 82 years old. She previously made her permanent home in Suring, WI.Lois cared deeply for her family and friends. As a loving mother and homemaker, our mom loved us unconditionally. She took care of us growing up, prayed for us when we were hurting, encouraged us to fulfill our dreams and always believed in us. As we grew older it was that very foundation of her loving example, by which we raised our own families.Our mom was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family; taking special pride in her annual Christmas spread. As season ticket holders, she was a dedicated and avid Packer fan, attending most home games with her husband, Jim. Her many hobbies included baking with her grandchildren, attending and cheering on their sporting and school events, visiting the Senior Site, playing Bridge with "her gals", fishing on the beautiful lakes in northern Wisconsin, winning big on the penny slots, coming home from church on Sundays and watching "Polka, Polka" on TV and attending Monday Chicken Dinner at the casino with her loving companion, Jim. Lois also enjoyed vacationing at The Beacons in Minocqua, WI with her family and friends.By profession, Lois was a certified LPN, but always considered her most important occupation as a homemaker. She was more than happy to be center in the lives of her family which brought her endless joy. As a faithful Catholic, she volunteered at her parish ironing the altar cloths and administering holy communion to the homebound. She also volunteered at White Lake Elementary School reading to the children and served on the Oconto County Aging and Retirement Commission.Lois was born on June 19, 1937 in Underhill, WI; the daughter of Ben and Marie Jensen. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1955. She attended Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, WI where she earned her Certified LPN Degree. She was employed by St. Catherine's Hospital and Racine County Nursing Homes.On September 17, 1960 Lois married her beloved husband, James Griffin. Together, they were the proud parents of Brian (Tenly) Griffin, New Berlin, WI; Diane (Jim) Tigert, Oshkosh, WI; and Kevin (Tracy) Griffin, Kenosha, WI. Grandparents of Michaela and Blake Griffin; Jared (fiance' Katie), Rachel and Amber Tigert; Kelli and Kyle Griffin. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, faithful friends and her loyal pet schnauzer, Riley.She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Fern Umentum and Doris Flynn and two brothers, Ben Jensen Jr. and Jim Jensen. Lois was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, James Griffin.Visitation will be held at Parish of St. Michael-Chute Pond Chapel, 12494 Hwy. 32/64, Mountain, Wisconsin 54149 after 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 1pm Saturday at the chapel with Deacon Bill Doran officiating. Burial will follow in Breed Cemetery. The Griffin family welcomes Lois' family and friends to the visitation although there will be limited seating for the service.Our family would like to extend our love and gratitude to Lois's very special friend, Jim Bowman. Lois truly cherished their time together for over 10 years.