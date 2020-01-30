Services
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
130 St. Matthew Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois LeDuc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. LeDuc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois J. LeDuc Obituary
Lois J. LeDuc

Green Bay - Lois J. LeDuc, 75, Green Bay passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -