Lois J. LeDuc
Green Bay - Lois J. LeDuc, 75, Green Bay passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020