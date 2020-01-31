|
Lois J. LeDuc
Green Bay - Lois J. LeDuc, 75, Green Bay passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Lois was born on October 31, 1944 in Green Bay, the daughter of the now late Norbert and Jeanette (Dalebroux) DeCoster. Lois grew up on the west side of Green Bay attending Annunciation Grade School and was a graduate of Green Bay West School with the class of 1962. Following high school she was employed by American Can Paper Company as a Secretary. After her children went to school, she was an elementary school secretary for over 30 years both at Anne Sullivan and Morgan L. Martin Elementary Schools until her retirement. On August 13, 1994 she married Claude LeDuc Jr, at the Old St. Joe's on the Campus of St. Norbert College. She resided all of her adult life in Allouez and was a longtime and active member of St. Matthew Parish.
Lois is survived by her husband: Claude LeDuc, Jr.; one son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Suzanne DeGroot, De Pere; one daughter: Julie Brockway and her special friend Bryan Hunsader, four step-children: Renee and Peter Zagar, Michelle and Jim Collins, Scott LeDuc and his friend Michelle, Andre and Becky LeDuc, three grandchildren: Kieran and Samantha DeGroot, Alex Brockway, along with nine step grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law: Paul (Margie) DeCoster. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was a very special lady, lovely and gracious. She was known as a kind and generous soul, always helping and giving to anyone who crossed her path. She had a special passion for children and the elderly. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her life. She was a grandma who always had time to play! Besides family, her special interests included playing cards, shopping, ballroom dancing, and snagging deals at rummage sales (mostly for children's clothes & toys, toys, toys). She was also a huge collector of children's books.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bob Kabat officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for all of their loving care and compassion~ your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020