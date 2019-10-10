|
|
Lois M. Plautz
Pulaski - Lois M. Plautz, 89, Pulaski, died peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. The daughter of August and Emma (Madsen) Umland was born December 12, 1929, in Aniwa. Lois married Dean Plautz in 1977. She had a strong work ethic and carried it across her various jobs. Lois worked for Royal Cleaners, Larsen Canning, Ultra Plating, and other housekeeping jobs. In her later years, she worked on the farm.
Lois was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking and canning; especially sauerkraut. Lois had a passion for yodeling and was happy some members of the family carried on this talent. She loved her family deeply and she wouldn't hesitate to reprimand a grandchild as needed; she was proud of her children and grandchildren. Her loyal canine companion, Shep, held a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her children: Sandra (J.C.) Santy, Pulaski, Judi Conrad, Pulaski, and Vince (Elizabeth) Simich, Las Vegas, NV: grandchildren: Bradley (Jolene) Santy, Pulaski, Lisa (Lucas) Matuszak, Pulaski, Amy (Jon) Sobieck, Oneida, Bryan Conrad, Pulaski, and Heather Conrad, Pulaski; great grandchildren: Lea, Brandon, Brody, and Mylee Santy, Pulaski, Mason, Maccoy, and Lily Matuszak, Pulaski; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Jacques; her second husband, John Splan; her third husband, Dean Plautz; six sisters and one brother: Elsie, Dora, Mary, Ruth, Delores, Luella, and Al.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18th at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 County Rd U., Green Bay. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating. Entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family extends a special thank you to niece, Patricia Thiex, for her loving, tender care and continued support given to Lois. Also, thank you to special friends, Sandy Bierhals and Jean Giese for their many visits at Good Shepherd. Thank you to the staffs of Good Shepherd and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019