Lola Smith
Lola Jean "Yakon^haliyo" (Metoxen) Smith, 54, De Pere, passed away on May 29, 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The daughter of Arnold "Arnie" Metoxen and Beverly (Hill) Skenandore was born on December 6, 1965 in Milwaukee.
Lola graduated from West De Pere High School and UW-Green Bay and spent her career as a domestic violence advocate. She liked planting and having a garden, going to the casino, crocheting, and recently started making baskets. She loved spending time with family and especially her five grandkids.
Survivors include her children, Brooke, Taylor (Joan), Summer (Shawn) and Noelle (Bandar); grandchildren, Easton, Taylor Jr., Pauline, Willow and Lotate?nikuhlak; mother, Beverly Hill-Skenandore; siblings and siblings-in-law, Arnold (Mary), Kim (Donnie), Todd (Tina), Stacey, Lunyant (Tracy) and Raymond; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; daughter, Tricia; brother, Brian; and other members of her extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 4:00 p.m. There is also a ten-day fire for Lola. Please contact family if you would like to be involved.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Smith Family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.