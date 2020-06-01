Lola Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lola Smith

Lola Jean "Yakon^haliyo" (Metoxen) Smith, 54, De Pere, passed away on May 29, 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. The daughter of Arnold "Arnie" Metoxen and Beverly (Hill) Skenandore was born on December 6, 1965 in Milwaukee.

Lola graduated from West De Pere High School and UW-Green Bay and spent her career as a domestic violence advocate. She liked planting and having a garden, going to the casino, crocheting, and recently started making baskets. She loved spending time with family and especially her five grandkids.

Survivors include her children, Brooke, Taylor (Joan), Summer (Shawn) and Noelle (Bandar); grandchildren, Easton, Taylor Jr., Pauline, Willow and Lotate?nikuhlak; mother, Beverly Hill-Skenandore; siblings and siblings-in-law, Arnold (Mary), Kim (Donnie), Todd (Tina), Stacey, Lunyant (Tracy) and Raymond; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold; daughter, Tricia; brother, Brian; and other members of her extended family.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at noon on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A prayer service will conclude the visitation at 4:00 p.m. There is also a ten-day fire for Lola. Please contact family if you would like to be involved.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Smith Family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved