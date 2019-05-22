|
Lonnie L. Genke
Suring - Lonnie L. Genke, age 77, Suring, formerly Gillett, died Monday, May 20, 2019 following a long period of declining health.
He was born in Shawano, WI on October 22, 1941, a son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Klosterman) Genke. Lonnie attended local schools and was a lifetime resident of the area. Lonnie was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. It was there that he married Joyce (Petersen) on June 6, 1970.
Lonnie worked at Linewood Plywood and Ansorge Distributing. After retiring, he worked at Witt's Piggly Wiggly. In his free time, Lonnie enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing as well as dancing to and listening to Polka music. He was also active in his church dartball league. Lonnie was a friend to many and will be sadly missed.
Lonnie leaves to cherish his memory; three sisters: Donna (Bill) Delzer, Cecil, Goldeen (Dave) Uelman, Shawano and Joy (Roger) Hartwig, Green Bay; two brothers: Donald (Ramona) Genke, Gillett and Larry (Peggy) Genke, Sheboygan. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews who he adored; other relatives and friends.
He will also be remembered by his special nurse, Jenny Freidman, her son Dakota and special friend Donnie Parduhn.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Joyce and his sister-in-law Kathleen Bea Genke.
The family sends special thanks to Woodlands of Gillett, Woodland Village Nursing Home of Suring and Unity Hospice. Their kind and compassionate care of Lonnie will never be forgotten.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 AM at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (101 W. Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124). A funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Kent Wallace officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019