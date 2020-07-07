1/1
Lonnie L. LeRoy
1960 - 2020
Lonnie L. LeRoy

Green Bay - Lonnie L. LeRoy, 59, passed away peacefully at Bellin Hospital, Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on December 18, 1960, to Larry & Judy (DeGuelle) LeRoy.

Lonnie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughters, Jasmine & Olivia. He enjoyed playing pool, dart ball, Packer games, bean bags, playing card games, and traveling through many states with his 18 wheeler.

He is survived by daughter, Courtney (LeRoy) Cantu and her husband, Oliver of Green Bay; granddaughters, Jasmine and Olivia Cantu; grandson, Dominique Cantu; sister, LaRissa (LeRoy) Steinke; nieces, Cassandra and Chelsey Berry; great niece, Mila Salentine; former spouse and good friend, Lisa LeRoy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts and uncles; cousin, Mike LeRoy; and his dearest goddaughter, Jessica Mastalir.

Visitation will be held on July 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St, Green Bay WI, 54303. Due to the current health concerns we ask to please keep your visit with the family brief to allow for more guests to greet the family. For the safety and respect for yourself and others we ask to please wear a mask.

Simply Cremation is serving the family. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence with the family.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the Bellin ICU nurses for everything they did for Lonnie and his family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
