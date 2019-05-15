|
|
Lonny J. Ducas
Gillett - Lonny J. Ducas, 53, Gillett, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1965 in Green Bay to Darrell and Rosemary (Lealiou) Ducas. Lonny attended Green Bay West High School. He worked at Carver Yachts in Pulaski for many years. He enjoyed music and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Lonny was also a history buff. He loved living out in the country, where he could hunt and fish. He was a loving son, dad and grandpa.
He is survived by his two daughters, Alisha (Daniel) Mantai; and Elizabeth "Aliza" (fiancé, Danny Wetzel, Jr.) Ducas; grandchildren, Jonathon and Cody Deffke; and Alexis Cox; mother, Rosemary Ducas; aunt, Carol "Ma" Janssen; aunt and godmother, Janette Martin; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Ducas.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Memorial service 5:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019