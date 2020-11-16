1/1
Loraine M. Brusky
Loraine M. Brusky

Green Bay - Loraine Brusky, 99, of Green Bay, beloved wife of the late Dr. Symphorian "Sam" Brusky, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1921 in Milwaukee, WI., to the late John & Mary Bessler. In 1945, Loraine married Dr. S. F. Brusky in San Diego, California.

Loraine obtained a B.A. in community service from UW-GB Cum Laude in 1973. In 1976, she received her LPN, graduating with highest honors. She was employed at St. Vincent Hospital.

Loraine enjoyed golf and painting.

She is survived by: Dr. William (Margo) Brusky, Paul (Cay) Brusky, Carol (Robert) Nowak, Carl (Nancy) Brusky, and Jill (Al) Valentine. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Chad, Diana, Joe, Sean, Samantha, Paula, Michelle, Daniel, Cheri, Alex, and Erik, along with 18 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Loraine is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. S. F. Brusky in 1966; sisters: Clara, Eleanor, Peg, Dorothy, Jeanette, Lillian, Gertrude along with a brother Edward.

A graveside service was held privately by the family at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Newcomer Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank Rennes Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Loraine over the past four years.






Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 16, 2020
My condolences to the Brusky Family, in particular Carl, who was a classmate at St. Jude Grade School and Premontre High School. I will keep the Brusky Family in my prayers.
Jim Ryczkowski
James Ryczkowski
Classmate
