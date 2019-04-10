|
Loralyn Rae Malone
Green Bay - Loralyn Rae Malone, 53, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home. She was born December 1, 1965 in Wausau, WI, daughter to the late Alan and Janette (Springer) Denfeld.
Loralyn was a wonderful gardener and could make anything grow. She was a fond nurturer of animals, and was very artistic.
Survivors include her three children; Stephanie Malone, De Pere, Jennifer Malone, Green Bay, and Lilly Rane, De Pere; a granddaughter, Amerson Malone, Green Bay; and her three sisters: Linda Denfeld, Tammy (Randy) Barthels, and Sheryl (Chris) Loos.
A celebration of Loralyn's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Spork Café and Catering, 1760 Riverside Drive, Suamico. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019