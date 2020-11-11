Lorene LauscherGreen Bay - Lorene Lauscher, 89, Green Bay, died from COVID-19 early Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, after a 14 day courageous battle in the hospital. She was born in Royalton, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1930 to the late Walter and Elsie Fields.After graduating from high school, she attended the Milwaukee Accredited School of Cosmetology and received her license in 1949. On March 29, 1951, she married Charles Lauscher, who proceeded her in death on January 21, 1984. One of her favorite things to do was to travel and see new things. She was an avid Packer fan, loved to dance and loved playing pinnacle.She is survived by two daughters, Alveeda Lauscher of Salt Lake City, Sherrie (Bruce) Morrissey of Green Bay, one stepdaughter Gloria Gaie of Green Bay: two grandchildren Matthew (Missy) Morrissey, Hallie (Adam) Rinderle; four great grandchildren: three step-grandchildren, David (Michelle) Gaie, Tracey (Kelly) Giannunzio, Tiffany (Joe) Baudhuin; four step-great grandchildren; one step-great-great grandchild; one sister Joyce Selig; nieces and nephews.She was also proceeded in death by four sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille (James) Brier, Loretta (Butch) Winkler, Edith (Leon) Nussbaum, Alveeda Fields; one brother-in-law Ron Selig.In respect for the importance of social distancing during the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be delayed until people can safely assemble.The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and staff in the COVID unit at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice; for not only taking care of her health, but also for going above and beyond to set up videos, delivering our family's loving messages, holding her hand and comforting her at end of life.